Raquel Welch Dead at 82: Reese Witherspoon Pays Tribute to 'Simply Stunning' 'Legally Blonde' Co-Star

Reese Witherspoon is paying tribute to Raquel Welch. In the wake of Welch's death on Wednesday, Witherspoon took to Twitter to remember her late Legally Blonde co-star.

"So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing," Witherspoon wrote alongside a pic from the 2001 flick that showed Welch in character as Mrs. Windham Vandermark.

"I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief," Witherspoon continued. "Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. Sending love to her family and her many fans."

In addition to Legally Blonde, Welch, a Golden Globe winner, was known for performances in films including Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., The Three Musketeers and Right to Die.

After TMZ broke the news of Welch's death on Wednesday, Steve Sauer, the late actress' rep, spoke out in a statement to ET.

"Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," the statement read. "The 82 year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in One Million, B.C. and Fantastic Voyage."

"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances," the statement continued. "The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch."