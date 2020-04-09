Rapper Silentó Charged With Assault After Being Accused of Entering Strangers' Home With a Hatchet

Silentó has been charged with two counts of assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release on Thursday. The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, faces "two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with allegations of using a hatchet as a deadly and dangerous weapon."

The act "was committed while out on bail or his own recognizance for an arrest in Santa Ana, California," the press release states.

Police accuse Silentó, 22, of walking into an unlocked stranger’s home and attempting "to strike the two people in the home with a hatchet before one of them managed to disarm him."

Bail is set at $105,000. If convicted as charged, the rapper faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison. Arraignment is scheduled for Friday. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD and North Hollywood Station.

Santa Ana PD

The news comes after Silentó was arrested last Friday after an Aug. 28 report of domestic abuse, per ABC 7. At the time, he was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Best known for his 2015 hit song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" that launched a dance craze, Silentó's last Instagram post was on Aug. 26.

"The Marks Humans Leave Are Too Often Scars," he captioned a black-and-white pic.