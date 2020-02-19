Rapper Pop Smoke Dead: Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper and More React

Pop Smoke's famous friends are mourning his tragic death.
Shortly after news broke that the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, stars took to social media to pay tribute.
Nicki Minaj was one of the first to post, writing, "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop."
50 Cent shared similar sentiments. "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke," he wrote. "No sympathy for winners. God bless him."
"No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P," he added.
Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper tweeted, "Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh."
Quavo (who collaborated with Pop Smoke) remembered his late friend via Instagram. "F L Y H I G H W O O @realpopsmoke," he captioned a series of pics, including a screenshot of one of their last text conversations. "Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative. Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P 🙏🏾💫#MEETTHEWOO."
See more reactions below:
As previously reported, a rep for the LAPD confirmed to ET that police responded to an emergency call at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday morning after an unknown number of suspects in masks entered a residence and shot a victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased at the hospital.
After finding success with the release of singles like "Christopher Walking" and "Welcome to the Party," Pop Smoke (real name: Bashar Barakah Jackson) had just released his highly anticipated Meet the Woo 2 mixtape earlier this month. It included songs like "Shake the Room" feat. Quavo and "She Got a Thing," and "Invincible." Pop Smoke was also scheduled to go on tour this spring.