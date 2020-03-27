Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Splitting With Her 'O.C.' Co-Star Adam Brody: 'He Fared Really Well!'

Rachel Bilson knows fans were disappointed by her split from Adam Brody. The former O.C. co-stars dated on-and-off throughout the run of the teen drama from 2003 to 2007, on which they played the adorable but unlikely couple of Seth and Summer.

An Instagram account recently shared a throwback shot of Bilson and Brody, captioning the pic, "#RachelBilson and #AdamBrody's breakup basically ruined high school for us."

Bilson commented on the post writing, "IM SORRY!!!! He fared really well."

The actress was referring to Brody's relationship with Leighton Meester, whom he wed in 2014 and shares a 4-year-old daughter, Arlo, with. Meanwhile, Bilson is currently dating Bill Hader and has a 5-year-old daughter, Briar, with her ex, Hayden Christensen.

Bilson's hilarious comment came after she and Brody had a real-life reunion last August, when they ran into each other at the airport and snapped a sweet selfie.

"Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome ?," Bilson, 37, captioned the photo, referencing the show's iconic theme song, "California."

Back in June 2018, Bilson told ET that she clearly remembers setting foot on the set of The O.C. for the first time.

"It was pretty crazy. I guess I didn’t really know what to expect. I think we kind of felt like, 'Oh, this could be a special thing,'" she said, referencing her co-stars who included Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie and Peter Gallagher. "It was a weird time, but it was a lot of fun."

