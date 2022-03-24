Quinta Brunson Shares Her Dream Guest Stars for 'Abbott Elementary' Including Kid Cudi (Exclusive)

Quinta Brunson is feeling the love for Abbott Elementary, and she's soaking it all up!

The creator and star of the hit ABC series spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 15th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where's she's not only an excited guest but an honoree.

"First of all, I was excited because I just wanted to be invited," she admitted, calling it a beautiful event. "So when I found out I was getting honored, the best part was, "oh, I get a free invite!" So, I was excited about that.

The actress said she was grateful to be in the presence of all the guests and fellow honorees Nia Long, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis. "It's just full of so much love, and I think all of the women that come here are really excited for the chance to get to be around people that we don't get to work with that often, because we're normally on (different) projects," she said. "It's nice to get here and just be in the room with all these women."

The former A Black Lady Sketch Show cast member sent love to her previous costars, who are preparing for the premiere of their third season. And as for her current series, Brunson called the overwhelmingly positive response to the sitcom "unreal."

"I've always wanted to make something that can even be in the same sentence as The Office. It's compared a lot for the mockumentary style but, ultimately what I think people are feeling, is the feeling of a good 22-minute sitcom again, and I think that people miss that," she shared. "I think that now, there are so many good sitcoms on the air right now, like 22-minute network comedies, and I think that Abbott was a part of bringing people back to that."

The series was recently renewed for a second season and has been met with much acclaim and fanfare from fans and critics alike. When asked about potential guest stars she'd like to see in the next installment, Brunson admitted that she "hadn't thought of that yet," but there was someone who writers would love to snag: Kid Cudi.

"One person we know really wants to be on this show and we kind of had something in mind for him, was Kid Cudi, so that's a possibility," she revealed, saying that the team will have to "decipher things" when they get back into the room for season two. "But when we get in the room we'll be able to have more stories, you know. We'll be able to have more to work with there, so we'll be able to know who we can get."