Quibi Streaming Guide: 26 Shows From Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon & More Worth Checking Out

There’s no shortage of streaming apps now that Apple TV, CBS and Disney have followed the success of Amazon, Netflix and Hulu by launching their own digital networks packed full of original programming and deep vaults of past entertainment. Following them are the upcoming launches of HBO Max from Warner Brothers, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Quibi.

The latter, which is short for Quick Bites, is a brand new platform specializing in various forms of content -- “movies in chapters,” unscripted and “daily essentials” -- that will be 10 minutes in length or less. Only available to stream on their favorite mobile device, the series will take advantage of the app’s “Turnstyle” viewing technology, which allows users to seamlessly watch a show vertically or horizontally on their phones.

Launching on April 6, Quibi will kick things off with 50 originals starring or produced by the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Liam Hemsworth, Reese Witherspoon and Sophie Turner among many, many others and will be available to customers through a tiered subscription service starting at $4.99 per month. In addition to the robust catalog available on day one, the platform has announced a lot of projects -- a remake of Varsity Blues, anyone? -- that will join the service in the months to come.

13 Top Shows Launching on April 6

Chrissy’s Court

Category: Unscripted

Description: Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over real small claims cases -- and in her courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

Starring: Chrissy Teigen and her mom, Pepper Thai

Dishmantled

Category: Unscripted

Description: This cooking competition starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs who must use their culinary prowess to identify the dish and then race against the clock to recreate it.

Starring: Tituss Burgess, Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dany Levy and Roy Choi

Elba v Block

Category: Unscripted

Description: Idris Elba and one of the planet’s hottest drivers go head to head in an action-packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

Starring: Idris Elba and Ken Block

Fierce Queens

Category: Unscripted

Description: This nature series explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom. From ant queens to speedy cheetahs, they call the shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy, earning them the title “fierce queens.”

Starring: Reese Witherspoon

Flipped

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: Jann and Cricket think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. But the house they decide to flip is owned by a Mexican cartel, which forces them to renovate their own mansions.

Starring: Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Eva Longoria and Andy Garcia

Gayme Show!

Category: Unscripted

Description: This competition show uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies as two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they battle head to head in physical, mental and emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.”

Starring: Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni with appearances by Ilana Glazer, D'Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Nicole Byer and Rachel Bloom

Most Dangerous Game

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter -- but the prey.

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz and Sarah Gadon

Nikki Fre$h

Category: Unscripted

Description: Nicole Richie unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h, bringing a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of socially conscious music as she interacts with real-life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet.

Starring: Nicole Richie

Singled Out

Category: Unscripted

Description: This reboot of the MTV dating show will hook up a new generation of singles -- of all genders and sexual preferences -- seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes.

Starring: Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster

Skrrt With Offset

Category: Unscripted

Description: Offset is a big fan of cars. His garage has over 30 sports and luxury cars. This series follows the rapper as he joins his celebrity friends exploring all things cars.

Starring: Offset, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Jay Leno, Quavo and Takeoff

Survive

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: Two survivors of a plane crash embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Alex Morel.

Starring: Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins

Thanks a Million

Category: Unscripted

Description: Public figures kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. Across 10 episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss

When the Streetlights Go On

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

Starring: Mark Duplass, Tony Hale and Queen Latifah

13 Anticipated Upcoming Shows

Barkitecture

Category: Unscripted

Description: Dog-loving, dog-obsessed people are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable. In each episode, Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza will work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.

Starring: Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza, with appearances by Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and Rumer Willis

Die Hart

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream -- to be a leading man action star -- but there’s a catch: he must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic.

Starring: Kevin Hart and John Travolta

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: Guy Branum has been tapped to write a modern remake of the Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey rom-com classic despite the fact that “print media is dead and rom-com ladies have to work at magazines,” the comedian joked when the project was announced.

Starring: TBD

Killing Zac Efron

Category: Unscripted

Description: The actor will spend 21 days off the grid, with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive. “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!” Efron said of the adventure docuseries that has already nearly killed the star.

Starring: Zac Efron

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Category: Unscripted

Description: The gates to Olmec’s Hidden Temple will reopen to a whole new generation of contestants as all-new teams of Blue Barracudas and Silver Snakes dare to conquer the Temple Run in a reimagined, “grown up” version of the Nickelodeon game show.

Starring: TBD

Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato

Category: Unscripted

Description: The talk show hosted by the singer will feature candid, unfiltered conversations, exploring topics such as: activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness. “I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said of the series. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

Starring: Demi Lovato

Reno 911!

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: After a six-season run that ended in 2009 and a spinoff film, the hit Comedy Central mockumentary is back. Season seven will reunite the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line.

Starring: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio and Mary Birdsong

Royalties

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description:Written by Darren Criss and directed by Amy Heckerling, the musical series is a satirical take on the stories of a pair of songwriters responsible for some of the world’s biggest hits.

Starring: Darren Criss

Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: The first season will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, Ron Livingston, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser and Rory Culkin

The Fugitive

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: After a bomb explodes in the Los Angeles subway, blue collar worker Mike Russo becomes the prime suspect. Wrongfully accused, especially by social media, Mike must prove his innocence, uncover the real perpetrator and protect his family from harm.

Starring: Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook

This Day in Useless Celebrity History

Category: “Daily Essentials”

Description: Adam Rippon will take audiences down memory lane with a daily dish of throwback celebrity moments, including breakups, makeups and outrageous events from the 2000s. “There are so many great moments to choose from, and I’ll be there breaking it down for Quibi’s viewers and reminding them of all the drama we’ve lived through together,” the Olympic ice skater said of the series.

Starring: Adam Rippon

Spielberg's After Dark

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: Steven Spielberg is writing an all-new horror series that viewers will only be able to watch at night, after the sun goes down and the potential for fright rises.

Starring: TBD

Varsity Blues

Category: “Movies in Chapters”

Description: The 1999 MTV film about a small-town high school football team and their overbearing coach in fictional West Canaan, Texas, will be brought into the 21st century by writer Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and director Anne Fletcher.

Starring: TBD