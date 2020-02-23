Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child Together

Quentin Tarantino is a dad!

The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood director and his wife, Daniella Tarantino, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Saturday.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020," Tarantino's rep told TMZ. ET has reached out to the couple's rep for comment.

ET learned in August that the couple were going to be parents. The 56-year-old filmmaker first met Daniella while promoting his film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel in 2009. In June of 2017, a report surfaced that the couple was engaged.

Then, in November of last year, ET confirmed that Quentin married Daniella in an intimate ceremony at the director's home in L.A. The reception was held at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

"Well, I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago or four years ago, or even 10 years ago …Because I just got married six months ago. …And I've never done that before and now I know why, I was waiting for the perfect girl," he said about his lady love while promoting his latest film at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

