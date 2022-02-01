'Queens' First Look: See Robin Givens' Debut as Eric's Ex-Wife (Exclusive)

Eric is getting a blast from his past on Queens.

In the Feb. 8 episode of ABC's music drama, titled “Let the Past Be the Past,” Valeria’s (Nadine Velazquez) career as a solo artist takes off and Muffin (Pepi Sonuga) motivates Jill (Naturi Naughton) to get back into the recording booth. Meanwhile, Eric (Taylor Sele), once manager of the girl group, confronts his ex-wife (guest star Robin Givens) to help save the future of Nasty Girl Records.

ET exclusively debuts the first official photos of Givens as Robin, dressed to the nines in fire-engine red as she and Brandy's Naomi have an intense and likely important conversation.

See the photos below.

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

Queens follows four women looking to recapture the fame they once achieved as the '90s hip-hop group Nasty B*tches. Having been estranged for about 20 years, the four must work to regain the swagger they had as the iconic group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Ahead of the series' launch, Brandy explained why she was initially drawn to the project.

"Music is my first love, so to be able to be a part of a show that is representing women empowerment and a '90s legendary group -- that's never been done before," she told ET last fall. "I felt like I could relate to my character, Naomi, being a single mom, trying to balance [everything] even though she doesn't do a good job at it. I did a way better job at it, but balancing going after her dreams and having to raise a young daughter, that is something that I can relate to and I just loved it."

"And the script was a page-turner," Brandy noted. "I expressed every emotion as I was reading and I just couldn't say no to it."

Queens airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.