Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Leaves Balmoral Castle and Arrives in Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II’s body has left Balmoral Castle. On Sunday, the official royal family Twitter account shared the news. “Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral. Accompanied by The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the cortege will travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Wreath on the coffin features Dhalias, Sweet Peas, Phlox, White Heather and Pine Fir from the Balmoral Estate,” the tweet read.

The announcement came with a photo that showed the queen’s casket sitting in the back of a hearse, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and a wreath. According to the tweet, the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her husband Timothy Laurence were in the car behind it.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her Majesty's coffin traveled to Edinburgh and arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon. Upon the coffin's arrival, Princess Anne and Timothy were joined by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex -- who all looked somber as he coffin was carried out of the hearse and into the building.

In an emotional moment, Princess Anne curtsied to her mother's coffin as he arrived inside the building. Sunday's processional marked the start of the queen's body lying in state, ahead of being laid to rest on Sept. 19.

Monday will consist of a procession formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. King Charles III and members of the royal family will then take part in the procession and attend a service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the coffin.

The queen’s coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coffin will then travel on Tuesday from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, arriving at RAF Northolt later that evening. The coffin will be accompanied on the journey by The Princess Royal. The queen's coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the coffin will be borne in procession on a Gun Carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral. The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by the king and members of the royal family, after which the Lying-in-State will begin.

On the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

Following the State Funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

The queen died on Thursday at the age of 96, in her home of Balmoral Castle, surrounded by close family.