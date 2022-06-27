Queen Elizabeth Steps Out in Scotland After Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in Scotland. The monarch stepped out at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday in Edinburgh, Scotland, in honor of the Ceremony of the Keys, which helped kick off Holyrood Week.

During the event, the sovereign was symbolically offered the keys to the city of Edinburgh by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge. For the occasion, the 96-year-old queen was dressed in a baby blue jacket paired with a matching hat and cream gloves. She was also seen holding a cane and was presented with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the queen will attend an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday, which will allow for the Armed Forces to mark her Platinum Jubilee in Scotland and honor her role as Head of the U.K. Armed Forces.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Palace of Holyroodhouse will also host an Investiture and Garden Party this week and will be a base for members of the royal family during their engagements in Scotland.

🔑 Holyrood Week 2022 has begun with the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. During the ceremony, The Queen was symbolically offered the keys to the City of Edinburgh by the Lord Provost on the day of her arrival. pic.twitter.com/AuaKiR9vm6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 27, 2022

This marks the first time Queen Elizabeth has had a public engagement since she made appearances for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. On June 21, she was photographed receiving the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle, where he presented her with a Canterbury Cross in honor of her service to the Church of England.

A tweet from the Archbishop's account read, "It was a great honour to present HM The Queen with the Canterbury Cross today as a sign of our gratitude for Her Majesty's 70 years of unstinting service to the @churchofengland - and our love, loyalty and affection."