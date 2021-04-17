Queen Elizabeth Sits Alone During Husband Prince Philip's Intimate Funeral Service

Queen Elizabeth II said goodbye to her husband of 73 years during Saturday's moving funeral service for Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old British monarch, who celebrates her 95th birthday next week, wore a black hat and coat dress with a strand of pearls for the service. She also wore the diamond-covered Queen Mary's Richmond brooch, inherited from her grandmother, and a black-and-white face mask, following COVID-19 procedures.

In a heartbreaking image, the queen sat alone inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as members of each family sat separately within the chapel due to COVID protocol.

The private ceremony included 30 close members of the royal family in the congregation, including Prince Philip's son, Prince Charles, as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry. It was televised both locally in the U.K. and internationally.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 last week, the Palace released a touching tribute, sharing a sweet quote from the queen from 1997.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than we would ever claim, or we shall ever know," Queen Elizabeth expressed at the time.

On the day of his funeral, the Palace released a video of some of Philip's most precious moments, writing, "...A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of."