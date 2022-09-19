Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Bouquet Includes Touching Link to Her Wedding, Handwritten Note From King Charles

Even the flowers at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were full of love and historical significance.

A royal source tells ET that at King Charles III's request, the wreath at the top of the Queen's coffin during Monday's state funeral contained foliage of rosemary, English oak, and myrtle -- cut directly from a plant that was grown from the myrtle that was in the Queen's wedding bouquet during her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. The wreath also included flowers cut from the gardens of Royal Residences in hues of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white.

Rosemary is said to be a symbol of remembrance, while English Oak signifies strength.

Atop the wreath sits a personal, handwritten note from Her Majesty's eldest son, King Charles, reading: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

The "R" in Charles' inscription stands for "Rex," the Latin word for "King."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," the monarch said in a statement on Sunday, the eve of her funeral. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."

The King concluded, "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.