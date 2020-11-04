Queen Elizabeth II Shares Hopeful Easter Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II is sharing an uplifting message ahead of Easter.

In a video posted on the royal family's social media on Saturday, the 93-year-old head of the monarchy opens up about light overcoming darkness and how many people will be celebrating the holiday differently this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth, who is at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip, begins by stating that many festivals and special events use candles for their celebrations.

“Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths and of none," she says in a recorded message. "They are lit on birthday candles and to mark family anniversaries when we gather happily around a source of light, it unites us. As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together."

She continues by adding that "this year, Easter will be different for many of us but by keeping apart, we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t canceled, indeed, we need Easter as much as ever."

"The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose and we can all take heart from this. We know that coronavirus will not overcome us," she expresses. "As dark as death can be -- particularly for those suffering with grief -- light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter."

The queen, along with the rest of the royal family, usually attend an Easter service at St. George’s Chapel. However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, the family and many around the world are self isolating.

Last week, the monarch addressed the nation and the world for the first time since 2002. In her video, she offered her sincere gratitude to healthcare workers and others working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any," she shared.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's 71-year-old son and the next in line to the British throne, Prince Charles, previously tested positive for coronavirus and was experiencing "mild symptoms," according to Clarence House. He has since recovered and is out of self-isolation.

See more of the queen's historic message in the video below.