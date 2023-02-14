Queen Charlotte Falls in Love for the First Time in Steamy 'Bridgerton' Prequel Teaser Trailer

Queen Charlotte's time in the spotlight has come.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Tuesday (also Valentine's Day!), during a virtual event with cast and producers, and revealed the premiere date for the anticipated six-episode Bridgerton prequel series: Thursday, May 4.

The minute-long teaser opens with sparks flying as young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) meets young King George (Corey Mylchreest) for the first time, after she's brought into town by carriage as the adoring public celebrates her arrival with glee. Of course, Charlotte and George's union isn't the typical love story as it's made abundantly clear that theirs is a business transaction for the sake of the country and its people. "This cannot go wrong!" warns Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).

Amid scenes of extravagant balls, first dances and steamy hookups, Queen Charlotte doesn't skip a beat when it comes to staying true to the Bridgerton signature touch. As young Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) inevitably tells Charlotte, because she's "the first of her kind," she needs to "secure her position" by any means necessary.

"This is my moment. I am the queen," Charlotte declares as the crown is placed on her head as she sits atop the throne by the teaser's end.

During the virtual event Tuesday, creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes was joined by Amarteifio, Mylchreest, Thomas and Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, for a panel discussion previewing the upcoming series and shared first-look clips. Adjoa Andoh and Gemmell also appeared via taped messages.

Rosheuvel also shared that The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, which was housed at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles last year, will be headed to New York City this spring with the waitlist now open for registration.

An expansion of the Bridgerton universe, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story returns Rosheuvel as the adult version of the character and tells the story of how the young queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in the flagship series. The ensemble includes Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta; Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs round out the cast.

See the eight newly released photos below.

