Quavo and Saweetie Reflect on Their 2-Year Relationship

Quavo and Saweetie are reminiscing on how they first met. In a new feature for GQ magazine, the lovebirds reflect on their two-year relationship and reveal what first attracted them to each other.

“He's always been fine to me," the "Icy Girl" rapper tells the outlet. "In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn.'"

Thanks to Instagram, they were able to start talking. Quavo admits that their first conversation took place after he private messaged her on the social media platform.

"I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?'" Quavo recalls. "So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?' So I slid in her DM. I told her, 'You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'"

“He sent me the snowflake [emoji], and I sent him the stir-fry back," adds Saweetie, referencing one of Quavo's biggest hits with his rap group, Migos.

Go behind-the-scenes of @QuavoStuntin and @Saweetie's GQ shoot. See all the photos and read the whole story here: https://t.co/wrV8mEWlGb ✨ pic.twitter.com/L84O5Hlth8 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 16, 2020

Saweetie and Quavo continue on, telling GQ they flirted over DMs, and eventually phone calls, for months in 2018 before ever meeting face to face. And when they finally had their first date -- at Quavo's favorite steakhouse, Stoney River -- he nearly choked on a crab cake.

"I'm still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he's, like, choking at the table," Saweetie remembers, with Quavo sharing that they still ended the night with an "intimate first," and that they "ain't look back since."

Now, over two years later, their bond is stronger than ever. "Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator," gushes Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper. "I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him -- not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté. I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him."

Quavo shared similar sentiments, saying, "When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s**t go out the window and the Quavo s**t go out the window."

"I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me," he explains. "I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman."

Meanwhile, Quavo's cousin and fellow Migos member, Offset, has been enjoying family time with his wife, Cardi B, and their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

For the little one's birthday earlier this month, Offset bought Kulture her first Birkin bag, and shared a video to his Instagram page of her unboxing the luxurious bright pink accessory. Due to how expensive the gift was (the bags can retail from tens to even hundreds of thousands of dollars), he received a lot of backlash in the comments, which prompted Cardi B to speak out.

"When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'" the rapper said in a video shared to her Instagram story. "Yeah, they only care about toys and candy, but the thing is, the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets."

"If I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying?" she added. "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s**t. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy."

