Quarantine To Do List: 5 Things to Look Forward to Today

Quarantining in the time of corona has us all feeling some sort of way -- whether that be fear or sadness, soul-crushing anxiety or the luxury of boredom -- but as we remain social distanced and self-isolated, it's important to also take time to unwind amid the ever-present stress of current events.

Now that everybody's finished bingeing Tiger King, what the hell are we supposed to do? Welcome to ET's Quarantine To Do List, which we will update daily with five new things to watch, read, listen to or stream -- because we don't just want you to survive but thrive during your time at home.

Monday, March 30

1. Workout: With "Dancing With the Stars" pros Maks and Peta

Keep your social social distance walk on the books, but pencil in this free workout with DWTS favorites Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The husband and wife gym buddies go live @petamurgatroyd or @maksimc at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT and promise you will "sweat like crazzzy."

2. Go live: With Miley Cyrus for another week of Bright Minded

Why did it take until a pandemic for us to find out Miley is the talk show host we never knew we needed? Selma Blair, Millie Bobby Brown, Alicia Keys and wrestler Zion Clark are booked for Monday's episode, going live @mileycyrus starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

3. Read: The new chapter of Lena Dunham's serial romance novel

The Girls maestro has been penning Verified Strangers -- about Ally, a singleton who vows to only date friends of friends -- and releasing it chapter-by-chapter, with an added choose-your-own-adventure social component. If you need to catch up, check out chapters 1 - 5 here.

4. Stream: New shows featuring your fave "Drag Race" girls

With the clubs shuttered, the dolls have gone digital, serving up charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for crypto-tips. RuGirls like Trixie and Katya, Alyssa Edwards and Drag Race U.K. winner The Vivienne are also starring in new digital series, starting with Monday's debut of "Trixie & Katya Save the World."

5. Watch: Andy Cohen and Stephen Colbert return to Late Night

On the mend following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Cohen is shooting new episodes of WWHL from his NYC apartment, with Nene, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O'Connell beaming in as Monday's guests. Over on CBS, The Late Show is likewise back. Come for Colbert, stay to glimpse the kitchens of celebrities in the background of their Zoom calls.