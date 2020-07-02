Pussycat Dolls Explain How They 'Snapped Right Back' for 'React' Music Video (Exclusive)

The Pussycat Dolls are back, and better than ever!

The all-girl group made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar released the single and video for "React" on Friday, marking their highly anticipated musical return.

Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the video begins with Scherzinger all glammed up in a blinged-out PCD hooded top. "When I get messed up at the party / I make a scene and get upset," she sings. "But when I wake up in the morning / You bring me breakfast in bed and act like there's nothing to forget.'

ET was exclusively invited to the set of the music video (filmed in Los Angeles in January), where the Dolls opened up about their big comeback. The ladies told us conversations about a reunion first started two and a half years ago.

"It's been so exciting. It just feels like we just snapped right back into it," Sutta told ET's Lauren Zima, with Roberts adding, "Yeah, like no time has passed."

But at the same time, Scherzinger said the ladies have "evolved so much" within the past decade. "Even our mindset is a lot different," she explained. "We're always talking about empowering others, but it's really great to actually evolve into the women that we are and to be able to empower others out there."

"We've each individually stepped into our own power," she continued. "We can empower each other and that means we can empower our fans more."

The new single and music video comes just a few months after the Dolls first reunited in the U.K. on The X Factor. Delivering their first live performance in over a decade, the ladies performed a medley of classic hits like "Don't Cha," "Buttons" and "When I Grow Up."

"It was crazy," Scherzinger told ET, of performing together again. "We only got together a few days before that. That was the first time we had gotten a room in over 10 years together. We had three days to get that performance together and we had one shot on TV. One take!"

"We were like, 'Here goes nothing,' and it just came back," she continued. "It's just, like, we're meant to be. We're really a sisterhood and it was unspoken."

For more PCD news, tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Friday (check your local listings here).