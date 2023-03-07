Pub Featured in 'Ted Lasso' Listed on Airbnb for $13 Per Night Ahead of Season 3

Ted Lasso fans, rejoice! Airbnb has created an amazingly immersive opportunity, presenting the opportunity to spend a night at the show's famous Crown & Anchor Pub.

For the low price of $13 per night, three lucky individuals could each snag a one-night stay at the famous pub, which serves as Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) watering hole of choice on the Apple TV+ series.

To promote the upcoming third season, the lucky winners will also get a chance to be served drinks by Annette Badland, who plays the pub's beloved tough-as-nails barkeep on the show.

Each winner -- as well as up to four guests per winner -- will be able to spend a night at the pub on Oct. 23, 24 and 25. Making this the ultimate prize for any diehard Richmond AFC fan.

Airbnb

The bookings open on Tuesday, Mar. 21, at 1p.m. ET, and will be available first come, first serve. So those looking to drink like Ted himself will need some luck and some fast fingers.

The listing -- which was posted by "Mae" herself -- explains, "Welcome to The Crown & Anchor, Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans. Our friendly neighborhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life. And now, I’m letting a few lucky guests stay overnight while I take the night off!"

The listing also suggests activities for those who spend the night:

"Enjoying pub fare while discussing their favorite moments from the show; Cheering on the beloved local Richmond sports teams, decked out in AFC Richmond gear, of course; Taking part in a competitive round of darts."

Airbnb

Additionally, those who book the rooms can try "taking a seat at Ted’s favorite table in the pub and challenging their fellow guests to a round of chess," or even show off "their karaoke skills."

The fun, themed listing was announced on Tuesday, just a few days before season 3 of Ted Lasso is set to debut on Mar. 15, on Apple. TV+.