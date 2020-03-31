Proud Grandfather Meets His New Grandson Through a Window Due to Social Distancing

Social distancing lead to a proud new grandfather in Ireland recently meeting his newborn grandchild in a unique way -- through a window.

The baby’s aunt, Emma Gallachoir, shared a heartwarming photo on Twitter, showing her father adoringly gazing through the window at her brother, Míchéal Gallachoir, and his baby boy, Faolán.

“Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time 😭😭😭,” Emma captioned the photo.

After the sweet post started making the rounds online, Emma explained that her dad lived just a couple of minutes away from her brother, just outside of Dublin, so decided to “say hello” to the new arrival through the window.



“My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame 😂,” she wrote. “He wouldn’t let me take a pic of him but he’s smiling! My brother lives about 2 minutes away from him so he went up to say hello. He knew he couldn’t come in. He is looking forward to holding the baby soon.”

Emma also thanked people for their well wishes and shared an update on her cute nephew.

“The good news is baby Faolán is doing great and oblivious to his new fame,” she said. “Also Faolán is my nephew and it is my brother Míchéal holding him. His Mammy (whose name is also Emma) took the picture.”

Míchéal told Today that Faolán arrived on March 14, just as Irish health officials started to enforce social distancing in an attempt to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The couple were told to avoid coming into contact with anyone following Faolán's birth, but snapped a pic of Míchéal’s dad visiting.

“Because we have no visitors, [my wife] posted it to relatives through WhatsApp and sent it to my sister,” he explained. “My sister posted in on Twitter, and we didn't think too much of it, really."

