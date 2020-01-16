Producers Guild Awards: How to Watch ET's Official Red Carpet Pre-Show

ET is your home for the Producers Guild Awards red carpet! The ceremony takes place this Saturday, Jan. 18, and the official red carpet show is streaming exclusively on Entertainment Tonight's YouTube channel. The live show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PST, when ET's Lauren Zima and Denny Directo will bring you red carpet interviews and special coverage surrounding Brad Pitt and the movie Bombshell, which are both receiving special honors at the event.

Others honorees include Octavia Spencer, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, Marta Kauffman and Netflix's Ted Sarandos, as the Guild recognizes the best of television, VR, AR and more experimental mediums via their Innovations Award.

Traditionally, the PGA Awards have served as a bellwether for the Oscars. This year, all nine Best Picture Oscar contenders were also included in the Producers Guild Awards nominations, with only Knives Out, up for top honors at the PGAs, not being nominated in the Academy's most prestigious category.

