Priyanka Chopra Talks 3-Year Wedding Anniversary and the Secret to Her and Nick Jonas' Marriage (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is sharing the secret behind her and Nick Jonas' three-year marriage. The 39-year-old actress, who just celebrated her third wedding anniversary with the 29-year-old singer, tells ET that honesty and having fun with each other is key.

"I think just being honest and needing each other’s company, obviously," Priyanka said of the secret to her and Nick's relationship. "Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time."

She then added, "And it doesn't feel like work."

In addition to enjoying each other's company, the pair are huge supporters of one another, with Priyanka sharing just how much Nick loves her latest film, The Matrix Resurrections.

"My husband has seen the movie, so he loves it," Priyanka shared. "And I think just for everyone, whether it's my mom, my extended family, my husband, I think it's just the excitement around being a part of something that we all sort of grew up on, it's an exciting time leading up to the premiere."

For Priyanka, who plays Sati, an exile who was smuggled into the Matrix, it was pure nostalgia to play a part in a franchise she grew up on.

"I mean, this is late '90s, this is me as a teenager watching this movie and watching it change pop culture. Then cut to as an actor, it's kind of really, really cool to be a part of this legacy and being invited to play on this playground with these characters that we grew up on," Priyanka gushed.

While the actress admitted that it was intimidating to work alongside the film's stacked cast, she couldn't help but sing leading man Keanu Reeves' praises, who she said was so kind and supportive to her on set.

"I mean, I see why he's a movie star, but at the same time, he's the humblest, nicest, gentlest person and also very astute, extremely encouraging," Priyanka revealed to ET. "I was nervous when I first came in. I remember at the end of the day, [Keanu] came to me when I had all my lines and he said to me, 'That was hard, and you got through it, and really well done. It's just so nice when you have been through that through the day, and someone else acknowledges it, and is like, 'Great job. You did a good job.' It was just something that I needed to hear."

She continued, "I got really emotional about it and it was very kind. That is what he's like, that's just who he is as a person."

While Priyanka shared that the film made her think about the depth in one's own life and the depth within yourself, she said that she hopes audiences come away from the film feeling love.

"I do think that at the center of the Matrix, beyond consciousness, beyond reality and beyond joy, I think it's love, the basis of all of these movies has been love, and peace and everything that it takes to get there," she noted. "I think that is my favorite part, especially this one."

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.