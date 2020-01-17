Priyanka Chopra Reveals the First Thing She Noticed About Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is recalling what first stood out when she met her husband.

In a recent article for InStyle, the 37-year-old actress discusses her beauty routine, which includes using face masks, applying scalp oil, practicing exfoliation and choosing fragrances. In fact, the latter of those, Priyanka reveals, turned out to be significant when she met her husband, Nick Jonas.

"There’s something so magical about a good scent on someone," she says. "In fact, the first thing I noticed about my husband, Nick [Jonas], when we met was how great he smelled."

Throughout the article, Priyanka also opens about gaining confidence in herself and being "completely mesmerized" after getting her makeup done for the first time to compete in a pageant when she was a teen.

"Over time, I began enjoying how I felt when I walked out the door, knowing that I represented the mood I was in that day and that I was put-together the way I wanted to be," she says. "This became so empowering to me. Eventually, I learned that if I focus on my strengths, then the weaknesses don’t show, and I became more and more confident."

While she still enjoys "the creative aspect of getting glam," Priyanka opts to keep things simple when she's not at a red carpet event.

"When I’m on my own, just going out to dinner with my husband, I get dressed in, like, 10 minutes," she says. "I swipe on mascara and lip balm mixed with a bit of lipstick. And if my hair isn’t already blown out, I’ll throw it into a topknot, which is the easiest, chicest way to look pulled together."

"For me, glamour is doing the things that make you feel like the best version of yourself," she adds. "I don’t question myself anymore. When I walk out the door in the morning, it’s like a switch flips on and I can just grab the day and take the bull by the horns."