Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her and Nick Jonas' One Big Rule

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is revealing how her and husband Nick Jonas make their relationship work. The 37-year-old actress covers the May issue of Tatler and gets candid about balancing married life with their busy schedules.

"We don’t go more than two [or] three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule," she explains. "It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it."

While the couple makes it a point to focus on each other and plans to one day add a family into the mix, kids aren't in the works just yet.

"Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on," she says. "But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen."

Jack Waterlot

While the Tatler interview took place months before the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka recently revealed on Instagram that she and Nick are currently self-isolating. The actress called the health crisis "so scary," but did celebrate getting to spend more time with her 27-year-old husband.

"We've always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day that all of a sudden this being our reality feels just crazy, and I'm sure all of you feel the same way," she said. "We're taking all the recommended precautions right now. We're safe, we're healthy, we're practicing social distancing."

