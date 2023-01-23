Priscilla Presley Speaks Out After Lisa Marie's Graceland Memorial: 'It's Been a Difficult Time'

Priscilla Presley is speaking out with a message of gratitude.

Priscilla, 77, took to Twitter on Monday evening to share her appreciation for all those who have sent her condolences and well-wishes since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12.

"Thank you all for your condolences," Priscilla wrote, in her first post since before Lisa Marie's death. "You have touched me with your words."

"It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," Priscilla added.

The appreciative message comes just a day after Priscilla spoke at Lisa Marie's memorial service, held Sunday morning at Graceland, the Presley Family's mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Priscilla spoke to the masses who congregated to pay their respects by reading a message and poem from one of her granddaughters, who spoke about their love for their mom.

"I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote, for all of you. And this says it all," Priscilla shared, reading from her phone. "I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one."

"Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her. But as she always said, 'I'll do my best,'" Priscilla continued reading, before getting to the poem itself, titled "The Old Soul."

"In 1968 she entered our world, born fragile, tired, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long. Childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye. She then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leading her to suspicion. Could this be the angel who takes me home?" Priscilla read, fighting back tears.

"Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivors guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death," she continued. "Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love. She knew that I loved her. I fear I'll never touch her. But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above."

"That says it all, and thank you all for being here," Priscilla concluded, speaking to the audience. "Our heart is broken, Lisa, and we all love you."

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland alongside her son, her father and other family members, including Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.