Priscilla Presley Poses With Austin Butler at Met Gala After Praising His Performance as Elvis

Days after Priscilla Presley publicly praised Austin Butler for his performance as her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley, in the upcoming, Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, the two posed together at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

Presley looked rock-and-roll chic in head-to-toe black Prada, while Butler looked dapper in a matching black Prada suit. Priscilla took the opportunity to gush over the film with Butler by her side.

"I love the movie," she said during a red carpet interview with LaLa Anthony for Vogue's livestream. "I think the young generation is gonna see and know what Elvis is all about, and learn a little more about him."

"Even the people who've heard stories about Elvis before, they're gonna learn something," she added.

Butler also opened up on the red carpet about his highly-anticipated role, saying the most important thing to him was "making all the people who loved Elvis so much proud and doing [him] justice."

"I just set out to find his humanity as much as I could and bring that out with as much life as much as I could," he shared.

Last week, Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, got a first look at the biopic which is set to be released on June 24. Following the private viewing, she couldn't help but share her honest review with fans on her official Facebook page, praising Butler for his "outstanding" performance.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered," Priscilla wrote. "Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding."

"Halfway through the film Jerry [Schilling] and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him," she continued. "He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

Tom Hanks stars as Colonel Parker, and Priscilla was also impressed by his portrayal, writing, "Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both."

Elvis was also honored on Monday night as Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the Met Gala to perform a cover of his 1961 hit song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love."