Princess Maria Galitzine, Austrian Royalty, Dies at 31

Princess Maria Galitzine, the daughter of Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine, died last week. She was 31.

In an obituary published by the Houston Chronicle, it states that the Austrian royal died in Houston, Texas, on May 4 from a sudden cardiac aneurysm.

Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Galitzine, was born in Luxembourg in 1988 and moved to Russia with her family when she was five. It was there that she studied at the German School of Moscow and later moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art & Design.

"Afterwards she lived and worked in Brussels, Chicago and Houston, specializing in interior design and furnishing," her obit states.

At the time of her death, the princess was living in Houston with her husband, chef Rishi Singh. In 2017, they welcomed their first child, a son named Maxim, whom the Chronicle describes as the "apple of her eye."

Maria was a European royal descended from the Habsburg dynasty, and her great-grandparents were the last Emperor and Empress of Austria.

In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her sisters, Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann, and her parents, Princess Maria-Anna (born Archduchess of Austria) and Prince Piotr Galitzine.

According to her obit, she was laid to rest in the Orthodox section of Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery on May 8. The family is asking for people to plant memorial trees in her honor by visiting the Sympathy Store.