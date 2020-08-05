Princess Love Files for Divorce From Ray J After 4 Years of Marriage

Princess Love and Ray J's marriage is coming to an end.

ET has learned that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed for divorce from her husband after four years of marriage. ET has reached out to Ray J and Princess' reps for comment.

As news of the divorce filing broke, Princess shared a captionless post of a baseball cap, which is slang for "no lie."

Ray J and Princess married in August 2016. They share a daughter, Melody, and new baby, son Epik Ray Norwood. Princess reportedly filed the docs Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to TMZ, which broke the news.

In November, Princess told followers that she didn't "want to be married anymore." "I don't have time for this. This is not love. And I'm done," she said on Instagram, following her and Ray J's drama over him allegedly leaving her stranded in Las Vegas.

Turmoil between the couple erupted last year, when Princess alleged that Ray J left her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas following BET's Soul Train Awards. Ray J, at the time, denied her claims in a video in which he slammed her for taking their argument to social media.

Then, Princess took to Instagram Live to tell her side of the story. The reality star claimed that she found an extra phone Ray J had and that when she confronted him about it, he admitted that he had been "entertaining some women." She said they were able to put it behind them, but then when she accompanied him to the Soul Train Awards, he asked her to move to Las Vegas and she refused. She claimed that that's when the two got into a huge argument and he left her and stayed out all night. The next day, she said they got into another argument, and she accused Ray J of continuously threatening her with divorce whenever they argued.

A source told ET at the time that Princess was "fed up" and had been telling close family and friends that she was considering filing for divorce.

See more in the video below.