Princess Eugenie Shares Photos From Son August's First Trooping the Colour

Princess Eugenie’s son got a royal introduction to a family tradition! On Thursday, Eugenie shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August’s, first Trooping the Colour experience during the kickoff to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years 🥳🥳🥳🥳,” the 32-year-old royal captioned the sweet series of photos.

In the pictures, Jack holds on to August -- who wears a little white shirt, bib and tan hat -- as Eugenie stands next to them while the family of three waves to the planes passing by.

In the next photo, Eugenie holds on to Jack, who is still holding their son, as they look up during the event. In the final picture, the planes are directly over the trio as they wave.

Eugenie gave her followers another peek at August’s reaction to the flypast. In a video shared on her Instagram stories, the planes fly overhead as her baby boy looks up in excitement. Unlike previous years, Eugenie did not join her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the celebration.

This year, Her Majesty was joined by Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as the balcony was only for working members of the family.

August’s big day comes after Eugenie honored her grandmother in a personal essay. In the essay, the queen’s granddaughter gave the world a rare glimpse of the woman she knows as “grannie” and the qualities she wants her son to inherit from her.

"I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family," Eugenie wrote in the essay published in The Spectator. "I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."