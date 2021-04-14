Princess Eugenie Promises to Look After 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth in Tribute to Prince Philip

In a touching post, Eugenie acknowledged that the Duke of Edinburgh has received lots of public tributes, and recalled some of the moments that have been passed on from members of the public. She went on to share her own memories.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," Eugenie wrote. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

Eugenie, who welcomed son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February and partially named him after her grandfather, added, "I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren."

She concluded her post by praising Philip's "dedication and love" for his family, including her "Granny," Queen Elizabeth II, and assuring her grandfather that she would look after the reigning monarch in his absence.

Philip died at the age of 99 last week. His private funeral service will be held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday and will be televised on NBC. ⁣