Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Jack Brooksbank: See the Cute Announcement!

Another royal baby is on the way! Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement on Friday morning, sharing that the couple will be welcoming their newest addition in "early 2021."

Eugenie, 30, is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.

The Palace said that Andrew, Fergie, the Brooksbank family, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip "are delighted by the news."

Eugenie also posted a precious photo to her Instagram account, which featured the couple holding some adorable fuzzy baby bear slippers and a second photo of the beaming future parents.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻" she captioned the pics.

Fergie also tweeted about becoming a grandmother, writing, "I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy pic.twitter.com/nGtMkqNTKJ — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 25, 2020

The couple will celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary next month. They tied the knot in October 2018 in a stunning ceremony at Windsor Castle. It has been a big year for the family as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's older sister, married her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a surprise ceremony in July.

The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in May but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. The service was attended by the Queen, Prince Philip, and close family.