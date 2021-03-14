Princess Eugenie Celebrates First Mother's Day With Sweet Pic of Baby August

Princess Eugenie loves being a mom! On Sunday, the 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate British Mother's Day.

Posting a photo of her infant son, August, lying on a blanket in a field of daffodils, Eugenie wrote, "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day."

In the shot, little August, who was born last month, is wearing a white bonnet and a matching knitted white cardigan with whale-printed pants. His tiny face is turned away from the camera.

Eugenie also posted a throwback photo of her other mother, Fergie⁣, holding her as a baby.

"I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much," she wrote. "Happy Mother’s Day to all 💐"

Eugenie isn't the only royal celebrating Mother's Day in the U.K.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children also wrote handmade cards to "Granny Diana," William's late mother, Princess Diana, and baked a homemade cake for their other grandmother, Carole Middleton.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below: