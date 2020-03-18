Princess Beatrice to Alter Her May 29 Royal Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Princess Beatrice will have to wait a bit longer for her big day. The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson was set to tie the knot with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London on May 29 with a private reception hosted by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace afterward. But due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has released a statement sharing the change of plans for the couple.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," the statement reads. "In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."

The statement notes that the pair may not change their wedding date, but may alter the plan for their wedding day.

"They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people," it says. "Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

Princess Beatrice has already had to deal with her wedding plans being altered due to her father, Prince Andrew's, involvement with the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Her wedding was not set to be televised on any local channels, though her sister, Princess Beatrice's, 2018 nuptials were televised.

The royals have been altering their schedules due to coronavirus concerns, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, postponing their Royal Tour and the queen moving to Windsor Castle.