Princess Beatrice Sets Wedding Date Amid Prince Andrew Scandal: Wedding Details

It's a spring wedding for Princess Beatrice! The nuptials for the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson will take place Friday, May 29, Buckingham Palace confirms.

Queen Elizabeth II gave her granddaughter and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her permission to have the ceremony take place at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, tied the knot with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Following the ceremony, Beatrice will have a private reception hosted by the queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice's big day comes after months of public scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, and his connections to the late billionaire, Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has officially stepped down from his royal duties following the backlash.

In the wake of the scandal, Princess Beatrice's wedding celebrations have been seemingly put on the back burner. Last month a rep for the British network ITV told ET that “there will not be a dedicated program covering [Princess Beatrice’s] wedding in full” and instead the wedding will be covered within ITV News programs. Princess Eugenie's wedding was screened in full as part of a special three-hour This Morning show live from Windsor Castle.

In December a source told ET that Prince Andrew still plans to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle for her big day.