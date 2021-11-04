Princess Anne Remembers Late Father Prince Philip as 'My Teacher, My Supporter'

Princess Anne is mourning the death of her father, Prince Philip. Anne -- who is the second child of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II -- remembered her father as "my teacher, my supporter" in a statement on Sunday.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday. He was 99.

"You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready," Anne's statement began. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

"His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved. I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities," she continued. "I know how much he meant to them, in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and in the wider world."

Anne concluded her statement by thanking those all over the world for their condolences. "I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched," she shared. "We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

Philip leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth, their four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip's death on Friday, sharing in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prince Charles remembered his father in a statement on Saturday.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," a somber Charles told reporters. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously."

"He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow," he continued. "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that."

Philip's funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. The service, which will be televised, will begin with a minutes silence and be preceded by a Ceremonial Procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Among other family members, Prince Harry is expected to be in attendance, traveling to the U.K. from his new home in California. See more in the video below.