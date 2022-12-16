Prince William's Godmother Lady Susan Hussey Meets With Ngozi Fulani to Apologize After Racist Remarks

Prince William's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, has met with Ngozi Fulani to address the incident last month which led to Lady Hussey resigning her royal post. Hussey made racist remarks to Fulani during an event at Buckingham Palace.

The palace shared a press release about the meeting on Friday, saying in part, "A meeting took place this morning, 16th December, at Buckingham Palace between Ms Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month. At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani."

Following her visit to the palace on Nov. 29, Fulani tweeted about her experience, sharing her account of a word-for-word exchange she had with Lady Hussey while trying to check in. She said at the time that Hussey asked multiple times where she came "from," not accepting her response that she was born in the United Kingdom and is a British citizen.

"No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?" Fulani said Hussey asked her, additionally claiming that Hussey then said, "Oh I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from. When did you first come here?"

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

In the palace's statement on Friday, they added that, "Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area. Ms. Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended... Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both."

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome," the statement concluded.

Lady Hussey holds the title of Baroness Hussey of North Bradley. She previously served as Woman of the Bedchamber to the late Queen Elizabeth II. She also accompanied the queen at the 2021 funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.