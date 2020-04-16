Prince William Virtually Opens Historic New Nightingale Field Hospital in England: Watch

Prince William can still officially open hospitals from quarantine! The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge got dressed up on Thursday to virtually open a new field hospital in the U.K. The NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham was constructed inside the National Exhibition Centre and is the second of seven field hospitals being opened to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge. The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS," William said of the country's National Health Service. "Hospitals are about the people, not the bricks."

The first Nightingale hospital was virtually opened by William's father, Prince Charles, earlier this month, shortly after he ended his self-isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19 himself.

William praised the healthcare workers and those who constructed the field hospital in Birmingham, noting, "You all deserve our huge thanks and you should all be hugely proud of what you have achieved in such a short space of time. I want to thank you so much for all you're doing to ensure we give the best possible care to those affected at this most challenging time."

Birmingham, England, is the second most impacted area by the coronavirus in the U.K. There have been more than 13,000 deaths in the U.K. as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

