Prince William Shares His Trick for Overcoming Anxiety Brought on by Public Speaking

Not being able to see clearly may cause some people anxiety, but for Prince William, it's the opposite.

In the upcoming documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the 37-year-old royal opens up about his own anxiety, brought on by public speaking engagements. Throughout the years, William has found a clever way to overcome it -- by leaving his glasses and contact lenses at home.

"My eyesight started to tail off a little bit as I got older, and I didn't used to wear contacts when I was working, so actually when I gave speeches I couldn’t see anyone’s face," he reveals. "And it helps, because it’s just a blur of faces and because you can't see anyone looking at you."

"I can see enough to read the paper and stuff like that, but I couldn’t actually see the whole room. And actually that really helps with my anxiety," William adds.

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health shows William exploring aspects of British history that have helped create the culture of silence around mental health. Throughout the documentary, the father of three meets players and fans from grassroots to the elite of the sport to openly discuss their mental health challenges.

William also opens up about experiencing parenthood for the first time, calling it one of the "scariest" moments of his life following the death of his mom, Princess Diana. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, share three kids together -- 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

"It's one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest," he says.

"Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together," William shares.

Kensington Palace recently shut down a report that Kate was "furious" about her workload following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family.

See more in the video below.