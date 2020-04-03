Prince William Reacts to 'Hyped Up' Coronavirus Outbreak, Jokes He's Spreading It

Prince William isn't fearing the spread of the coronavirus. According to CBS News, coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 93,000 cases and 3,200 deaths, but the Duke of Cambridge questioned the severity of the outbreak during his tour of Ireland with his wife, Kate Middleton.

While at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, William was seen chatting with a National Ambulance Service paramedic.

"I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough,'" William says in a clip, which was posted by Time. "It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment."

"Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?" he asks the paramedic.

William goes on to joke, "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Sorry."

"So we're keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop," he adds.

The royal couple is in the midst of a three-day tour of Ireland. In addition to their stop at the Guinness Storehouse, Kate and William met with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and visited the Garden of Remembrance, which is dedicated to those who have lost their lives for Irish independence.

Additionally, they also visited the charity Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, and Savannah House, a residential facility run by the social justice charity Extern.

Following their return to London, William and Kate are set to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.