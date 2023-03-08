Prince William, King Charles, Kate Middleton Skip Lilibet's Christening Despite Invite From Harry and Meghan

Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Camila, Queen Consort, all opted not to attend the christening of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, despite being invited to the private ceremony.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed to ET that an intimate ceremony was held last week at their home in Montecito, California, for the couple's 21-month-old daughter.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," the spokesperson shared.

According to People, the ceremony was attended by 20-30 guests including Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, an unnamed godmother and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Although the royals were not in attendance, ET can confirm that Lilibet’s title of princess is in line with the precedent created by the letters patent issued by George V in 1917, which conferred the title of prince or princess on male line grandchildren of the Sovereign, meaning she and her brother, Archie, 3, have been able to hold the titles since Charles' accession.

The royal family's absence comes after months of turmoil between Harry, Meghan, William and Charles, following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare. The news also comes after ET learned that Charles asked Harry and Meghan to vacate their Frogmore Cottage home.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Buckingham Palace, however, did not comment on the matter. With Frogmore Cottage's vacancy, the residence is now reportedly being offered to King Charles III's disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to live there. The news was first reported by The Sun.

The property, which was gifted to Harry and Meghan by Queen Elizabeth, has been the only place for the couple to have adequate security for them and their young children. Frogmore is covered by the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit.

Despite the royal family's turmoil with Meghan and Harry, Charles has extended an invitation to the couple for his upcoming coronation on May 6. So far, it has not been confirmed if the couple will attend.