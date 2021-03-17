Prince William Is 'Deeply Distressed' That Prince Harry Shared Their Private Talks With Gayle King

Though Prince William and Kate Middleton put on big smiles for their St. Patrick's Day message, behind the scenes, the Duke of Cambridge is very upset.

King said that Harry told her he'd had conversations with both William and their father, Prince Charles, following the interview.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation," King said of Harry's talks with his family.

Now a source tells ET that Prince William is “deeply distressed with Harry and Meghan's decision to share private family conversations” with King.

ET has also learned that Harry and Meghan had hoped that discussions with the royal family would lead to the beginning of a process of healing.

The source also adds that in the wake of the Winfrey interview William is "fiercely protective" of Kate and was "unhappy" with Meghan's decisions to draw Kate into the interview.

Early into the tell-all, Meghan claimed that it was Kate herself who made Meghan cry in the lead up to Meghan and Harry's 2018 royal wedding, despite reports of the reverse. Though she said Kate apologized at the time and gave her flowers, Meghan was upset that when the story leaked accusing Meghan of making Kate cry, the Palace and the Cambridges did nothing to refute the claims.

"I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her," Meghan told Winfrey. "I think it's really important for people to understand the truth. And, look, I-- I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected, and maybe in the same way that the Palace wouldn't let anybody else -- negate it, they wouldn't let her, because she's a good person."

Additionally, ET's source adds that Queen Elizabeth II has found the whole situation to be “very upsetting."

As for Prince Philip, a second source tells ET, "Prince Philip is in good spirits” since leaving the hospital yesterday.

William has made his frustrations with the Winfrey interview publicly clear. When asked by a reporter at an official event if the royal family was a racist family, he promptly replied, "We are very much not a racist family."

