Prince William and Kate Middleton's 4-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, really is the splitting image of her dad.

On Wednesday, Will and Kate stopped by Khidmat Centre to learn about the activities and workshops offered by the center during their visit to City Hall in Bradford, England, and were presented with an intricate dessert tray made up of a giant cake surrounded by cupcakes with photos of them on it. In a video shared on social media, Will and Kate were clearly impressed with the creation while talking about it with the woman who made it, and at one point, Will hilariously had to ask if a photo on one of the cupcakes was him or if it was Charlotte.

"Is that me?" Will asked, looking perplexed. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible."

Meanwhile, Kate marveled, "It looks so much like Charlotte."

Wednesday's event was 37-year-old Will and 38-year-old Kate's first public outing since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family and want to work to become financially independent, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in good spirits. According to royal reporters, Will politely ignored any questions about his younger brother or his sister-in-law.

Despite reports of tension between Will and 35-year-old Harry in recent years, the brothers released a joint statement on Monday to fight back against a report about their relationship amid the royal shakeup.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," spokespeople for Will and Harry said in the statement. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Meanwhile, a royal source previously told ET that Will wasn't exactly pleased with Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement.

"William is understandably frustrated by his brother's decision," the source said, adding that some other members of the royal family called the move "selfish."

ET also spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl shortly after Harry and Meghan's announcement was made and she commented on Will's reaction.

"I'm told privately that William is absolutely devastated and quite shocked by this decision for Harry to step down from the royal family," Nicholl said. "I think William feels a sense of betrayal by his brother and possibly a sense of being abandoned too. While Meghan and Harry weren't the top tier of royals -- and by that I mean they are not a future king and queen -- you know, their importance in the royal family is to not be underestimated. They are hugely valuable."

