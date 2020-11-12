Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Surprise Public Appearance With Their Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are spreading some holiday cheer in London!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise public appearance with their kids on Friday, attending a special, socially-distanced pantomime performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The Palladium. According to Kensington Palace, the event was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Charlotte, 5, looked as cute as ever walking the red carpet in a plaid dress and tights, while Prince George, 7, rocked a red-and-blue striped sweater with black slacks. Their 2-year-old brother, Prince Louis, donned a cozy blue jacket with black buttons. Once inside the theatre, the royal family slipped on masks to keep them safe from the coronavirus.

"Before the performance, The Duke delivered a short speech to thank those across the country for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," a post from the official Kensington Royal Instagram page read. "During the interval, The Duke and Duchess also met a small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year, before popping backstage to thank the cast and crew."

The outing comes just a few days after the Duke and Duchess concluded their royal train tour by joining Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to thank local volunteers and essential workers helping to fight COVID-19.

With the holidays just around the corner, ET has learned that Christmas will look a lot different for the royals this year. They will not be gathering at their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, as they normally do.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement earlier this month.

