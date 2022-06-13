Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Moving Out of Kensington Palace: Here's Where They're Living Next

Prince William and Kate Middleton are saying goodbye to their home at Kensington Palace!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are moving out of Apartment 1A and will move to a new residence 30 miles away in the county of Berkshire -- home of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II resides.

A source tells ET, "Prince William and Duchess Kate are expected to relocate this fall to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple have been looking at schools in the Berkshire area near Bucklebury, where Kate’s parents are and closer to the Queen’s home base at Windsor Castle."

The cottage is just a short walk from the queen's home, giving the family easier access to the 96-year-old monarch.

If the couple do decide to call Adelaide home, they won't have much to do in renovations. The property was refurbished in 2015.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The Sunday Times, which was first to report news of William and Kate's move, credited needs of the children as the reason for the family’s move.

People confirmed that George and Charlotte will no longer attend their London school, Thomas's Battersea, for the upcoming school year. They are set to attend schools closer to their new home.

In addition to the family being closer to the queen's primary residence, William, Kate and the kids will also be closer to the duchess' parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and Kate's brother, James Middleton. The duchess is familiar with the Berkshire area -- which is a 40-minute drive from Windsor -- as she and her siblings grew up there.

The new area would give the royal family the opportunity to live a quieter life, full-time. Currently, the couple relies on their second home in Ammer Hall in Norfolk, which has become their go-to residence when they are seeking peace during the off months.

Although they are moving out of Kensington Palace, it is likely that the pair will have a residence in London for when they are in town for work or engagements.

William and Kate won't be the only members of the royal family who have said goodbye to Kensington Palace in recent years. In 2019, after a decade of living in Nottingham Cottage, which is on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. In 2020, the couple, and their son, Archie, left the U.K. for California.