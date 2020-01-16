Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Responds to His Royal Drama

Cressida Bonas wants to stay out of her ex Prince Harry's current drama. The 30-year-old British actress appears in a new interview for the British ES Magazine, where the topic of high profile former flame comes up.

“No one likes to be labelled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him," she says of Prince Harry, whom she was introduced to in 2012 by Princess Eugenie and later dated for two years. "I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with."

As for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's current drama with the royal family involving their announcement that they intend to step back as senior members of the royal family, Bonas does not want to take a position on the subject.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline," she explains. "Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a different place.”

Bonas has remained close with the royal family since her split from Prince Harry. She attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle as well as Princess Eugenie's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank later that year.

Bonas is currently engaged to estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

As for her famous ex, Prince Harry returned to his public duties on Thursday, attending a Rugby League event at Buckingham Palace.

For more on the on-going drama, watch the clip below: