Prince Harry Wants to Stop Netflix's 'The Crown' Before It Gets to His Life

Looks like Prince Harry is not a fan of Netflix's hit show, The Crown, which is a fictionalized account about the reign of his grandmother, Elizabeth II.

In a new interview with BBC Breakfast, biographer Angela Levin -- who interviewed the 35-year-old royal for her 2018 book, Harry: Conversations With the Prince -- said he brought up the show right at their first meeting. Levin said that Harry said he would "stop" the show if they attempted to cover his story.

"Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'" Levin shared. "And I hadn't been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'"

How might #TheCrown react to Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back? 🤔@angelalevin1 tells #BBCBreakfast what Prince Harry said about the show ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KZ1pdt9Do0 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 20, 2020

Of course, this doesn't mean Netflix isn't interested in working with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, after their shocking exit as senior members of the royal family. According to a Daily Mail report, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos addressed his interest in the couple at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, now that they're free to make deals in order to become financially independent. When asked about working with Harry and Meghan, Sarandos reportedly replied, "Yes, sure. ... Who wouldn't be interested?"

Meanwhile, Harry's older brother, Prince William, is also apparently not a fan of the show. Actress Olivia Colman, who stars as Queen Elizabeth II on the new season of The Crown, appeared on The Graham Norton Show in Novemberand talked about her own uncomfortable interaction with William.

"It didn't go very well," she said. "I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely."

But it looks like the brothers have no reason to fear his recent royal family drama becoming a plotline on the show. Earlier this month, The Crown's executive producer, Suzanne Mackie, said that she doubts the show will ever cover current events.

"To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," Mackie told PA (via the BBC), adding, "I think we'll probably -- we won't travel into the present day."

Still, ET spoke with Crown star Josh O'Connor -- who plays Prince Charles on the show -- at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where O'Connor said Meghan could potentially play herself "brilliantly" on the Netflix series.

"I'm sure she could [play herself]," he said. "Yeah, I've heard [she's coming back to acting]. I'm sure she could do that brilliantly, if anyone could. But I feel like we're certainly not going to be there when they do."

Watch the video below for more: