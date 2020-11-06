Prince Harry Talks Fatherhood and Coronavirus Pandemic in New Letter for African Parks

Prince Harry admits that fatherhood has changed him in many ways.

In a new letter written for African Parks, which he has served as president for since 2017, the Duke of Sussex opens up about what it's been like raising his 1-year-old son, Archie, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and at a time when the world needs to prioritize conservation efforts.

"We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill," Harry wrote in a forward penned for the organization's annual report. "On the extinction crisis the science is clear: we have perhaps a decade to course correct before we lock in our fate. On this pandemic, while much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the virus' origins may be linked to our exploitation of nature. The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralysed by them."

"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity," he continued. "I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."

Additionally, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have also been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement this month, showing their support in many ways.

"The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we're going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest," royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET. "They've been very busy with the COVID efforts, particularly how it's impacting on their charities. And their focus is now, I'm told, shifting onto this movement -- Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them."

"They come in on this from different perspectives, Meghan as a Californian, Harry as an Englishman, both of them keeping abreast of what's happening, both here in the U.K. and in L.A.," she added. "But this is a campaign that matters to them. This is something they want to be more involved with and I'm told we're going to see them really focusing their energy on this over the next coming weeks."

A source told ET earlier this week that both Harry and Meghan "have been talking to organizations, activists and people in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement. ...These conversations continue to be private."

