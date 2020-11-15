Prince Harry Surprises Friend JJ Chalmers on BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on the U.K. version of Dancing With the Stars on Saturday night. The 36-year-old royal popped in via video chat during friend JJ Chalmers' rehearsal on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

"We've got somebody here who wants to see you," JJ's pro partner, Amy Dowden, said, before opening a laptop to reveal Harry on Zoom.

Harry and JJ met in 2014, when JJ -- who suffered life-threatening injuries to his arms, face, and legs while serving with the elite Royal Marines in Afghanistan -- participated in Harry's Invictus Games, and won a gold medal on the trike cycling team.

"When I first met JJ, he was a shell of himself,” Harry said during his cameo appearance on Saturday. "But then to see you shine through Invictus and to become like yourself again -- that was the start of an amazing journey."

"The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games I would not have had that catalyst moment that changed my life forever,” JJ told the camera, admitting, "I wouldn't be here without him."

“You know that your vision going into the games was to take this cohort of individuals and send them off so that they could have an impact on society," he then told Harry.

Harry -- who also joked about JJ's tan, couldn't resist getting another chuckle out of JJ's new look. "You're definitely having an impact on society now. Especially when you're wearing those tight blue shorts!" he cracked.

Hoofing performance by one of our own former Royal Marines @JJChalmersRM dancing in his uniform on tonight’s @bbcstrictly. Good luck! #Strictly #MadeintheRM https://t.co/WIPa0ZAtdo — Royal Marines (@RoyalMarines) November 14, 2020

