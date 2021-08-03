Prince Harry Says His Mom Princess Diana Would Have Been 'Angry' Over How Royal Exit Played Out

Princess Diana has been at the forefront of her son, Prince Harry's, thoughts recently. The ex-wife of Prince Charles died in 1997 in an accident in Paris, France, while being chased by the paparazzi following her own exit from the royal family.

During Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's, 90-minute televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the couple opened up about Diana's lasting legacy and how her actions influenced their decisions.

"My biggest concern was repeating itself," Harry explained to Oprah, referencing Diana's untimely death.

He said the negative media attention made him fear for his family's safety following his 2018 royal wedding and the 2019 birth of his son, Archie.

Diana separated from Prince Charles in 1992 and officially filed for divorce in 1996, losing her HRH (Her Royal Highness) title in the process. Like Harry and Meghan, she also famously went public in a televised 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, explaining her side of the story.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But, ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," Harry told Oprah, adding that his mother would have seen his exit coming.

Harry ultimately noted that though the process has been "tough," he's relieved to have gone through his exit from the royal family with his wife by his side.

"For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side," he said. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

In addition to discussing the late Princess of Wales, Meghan also honored Diana by wearing her diamond Cartier bracelet during the interview.