Prince Harry Says He Had 'No Other Option' Than to Step Back in Emotional Speech After Royal Exit

Prince Harry is speaking out.

The Duke of Sussex addressed reports about his and Meghan Markle's exit as senior members of the royal family for the first time during his speech at Sunday's dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London.

In the emotional speech, Harry thanked the public for their support over the years, especially following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, but explained that he had "no other option" than to step back from his role in the royal family.

"Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard, or perhaps read, over the past few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me -- as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the past 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective," he began.

"The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling supported by so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hooray!" he said to laughter from the crowd. "I also know that you've come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do, and she does. And she's the same woman I fell in love with."

Harry continued, "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you."

"Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. I've accepted this knowing it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life," he said.

Watch Harry's speech below.

Harry's speech comes just one day after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, released a statement announcing the conclusion of discussions about Harry and Meghan's departure.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the queen's message began. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," she continued. "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

See more in the video below.