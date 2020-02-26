Prince Harry Requests to Be Called Just ‘Harry’ in First U.K. Appearance Since Relocating to Canada

Prince Harry is dropping his title and going for the one-name status of Cher, Adele and Madonna! The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex made his first U.K. appearance since relocating to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, on Wednesday. Harry spoke at an eco-tourism summit on behalf of his travel conservation program, Travalyst, in Edinburgh, Scotland, and while he stuck to the script, there was one mention from the event's host, Ayesha Hazarika, that was very telling.

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry," Ayesha told the crowd before introducing the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

According to royal reporters, later in the event, the Visit Scotland Chair, Lord Thurso, also said, "I was about to call him Your Royal Highness, but I’ll just introduce Harry!"

Harry and Meghan announced last month their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family. After several meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals, it was announced that the couple would no longer be working members of the British royal family. The couple will be splitting their time between North America and the U.K. and is working to become financially independent of the royals.

Though they will be allowed to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles along with several other official titles, it seems Harry is trying to distance himself from being called "Prince."

The couple will officially transition out of being working members of the royal family on March 31. At this time they will begin their work with their currently untitled charitable organization. Originally, the entity was set to be called "Sussex Royal" as this name is being used on their social media and website, but that name has since been rejected due to the use of the word "royal."

